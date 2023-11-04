Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $270,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 302,594 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 197,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,659 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

IDLV stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

