Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,691,000 after purchasing an additional 163,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,202,000 after acquiring an additional 178,520 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,463,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,060,000 after acquiring an additional 126,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,624,000 after acquiring an additional 138,579 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. HSBC raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.