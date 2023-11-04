Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,541 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 575.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Gold Fields Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.1711 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

