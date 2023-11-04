Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

