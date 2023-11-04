Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $499.96 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.47 and a 200-day moving average of $453.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.29.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

