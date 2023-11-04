Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.51 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

