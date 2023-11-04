Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,501 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 140,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,321,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,327 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.7 %

PFGC stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,400 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

