Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SAR opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $28.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. Raymond James lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.