Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 12,569 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

