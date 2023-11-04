Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 26,263 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $123,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

