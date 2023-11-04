Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 3,621 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,116,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,026,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,720,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,143,000 after acquiring an additional 332,970 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total value of $3,251,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $54.99 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.