Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $183.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $156.56 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.84 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

