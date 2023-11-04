Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

