Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.