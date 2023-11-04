Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Azenta news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $246,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

