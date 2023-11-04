Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 256 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $186,982 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Announces Dividend

General American Investors stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

