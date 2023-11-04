Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRE. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

