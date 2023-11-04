Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 197,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 482,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 109,845 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 434,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 89,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

