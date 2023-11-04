Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 411 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 2.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.68. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $132.19 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

