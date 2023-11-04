Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 494 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $17,850,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.