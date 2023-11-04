Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,208 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

