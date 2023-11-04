Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 72,470 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,470 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,004 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,555,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 915,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 830,759 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ASX opened at $8.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

