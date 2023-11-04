Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 75,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,832,748.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

