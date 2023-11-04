JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $31.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.62. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,600,682. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

