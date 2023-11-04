JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target to $38.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

