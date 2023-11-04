JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $294.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.94. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $1,333,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,931.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

