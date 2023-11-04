JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $118.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

