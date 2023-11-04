JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

AFL stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

