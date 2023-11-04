Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.87. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

