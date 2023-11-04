KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.75.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.21. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,239,449,000 after buying an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

