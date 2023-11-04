Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,722,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,703,000 after purchasing an additional 991,436 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

