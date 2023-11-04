Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.