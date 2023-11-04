Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LILA opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LILA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LILA

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.