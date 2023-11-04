Lipe & Dalton Has $16.03 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in Apple by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 98,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 64,790 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,251,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $949,147,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Apple by 29.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 19,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.