Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $2.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 87.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,433,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 212,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 711,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

