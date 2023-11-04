Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $458,553. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

