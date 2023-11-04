Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

