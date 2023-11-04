MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $554.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $513.00 to $554.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.80.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $453.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.90 and a beta of 2.42. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $475.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.28 and a 200-day moving average of $346.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 66.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

