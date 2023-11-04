Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Acquires $1,000,093.05 in Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MBLY opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.94. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

