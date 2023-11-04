Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $41.33 and last traded at $41.44. 153,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 739,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,804,000 after purchasing an additional 219,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.84%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

