Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.66, but opened at $57.24. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 1,306,744 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. MKM Partners increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

