Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 2,546 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88.

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78.

On Friday, September 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $875,798.54.

On Thursday, August 31st, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $331.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $254.00 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.73 and its 200 day moving average is $328.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

