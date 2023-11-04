Morgan Stanley Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qorvo has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

