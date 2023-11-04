Morgan Stanley Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $118.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 156.7% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 17,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 364,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

