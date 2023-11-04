Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $299.44 and last traded at $299.42, with a volume of 1306676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.17.

The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

