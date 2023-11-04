Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.17

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.17 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.55). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.55), with a volume of 137,304 shares changing hands.

Naked Wines Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -189.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.54.

Insider Activity

In other Naked Wines news, insider Jack Pailing bought 14,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,744.80 ($11,857.87). Company insiders own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

