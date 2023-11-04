Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.55. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 1,465,118 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Nano Dimension from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 273.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 33.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

