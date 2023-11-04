National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GEI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ATB Capital raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.86. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$25.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

