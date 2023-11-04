National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBNXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

