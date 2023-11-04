Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

NUSI opened at $20.60 on Friday. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.

About Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

